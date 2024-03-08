Rescued Elephant Can Finally Lay Down For The First Time In 80 Years

Grandma Somboon was stolen from the wild when she was just a baby and spent 80 years working in the logging and tourism industries. She spent all day every day on her feet, giving rides to tourists and working long hours when she should have been living her life. When Save Elephant Foundation learned about Somboon’s plight, they knew they had to help her. “It’s time for Grandma to be cared for well and allowed to rest,” the rescue wrote on Facebook. “We’re on a rescue mission to protect Somboon and transport her to her final true home.”

In late January, Somboon was finally rescued from the place where she was forced to work her whole life and taken to the Elephant Nature Park sanctuary. Somboon was skinny, missing teeth and suffering from dry, scaly skin when she arrived at her new home. Despite it all, she seemed to know she was finally safe.

“Upon arrival, many new elephants, still plagued by paranoia and lack of trust, take weeks before they will lie down,” the rescue wrote. “However, Grandma Somboon defied the norm. Exhausted from her journey and a lifetime of hardship, she promptly sought the sand pile prepared for her, sleeping soundly amidst the bustling activities around her.” Somboon spent her whole life standing, and when she finally arrived somewhere she knew she was loved, she was so excited to finally get off her feet and have a rest.

When she finally woke up from a deep sleep, Somboon was unable to get herself standing again. Luckily, her rescuers rushed to her side, helping her to her feet, and have since been closely monitoring her to make sure she’s OK.