Rescued Chimps Take Turns Hugging The Newest Orphan To Join Their Family

A few months ago, this young orphaned chimp named Beckley was saved from the saddest fate by caretakers from Liberia Chimpanzee Rescue (LCR). Having lost his parents to the illicit and deadly wildlife trade, Beckley had found himself without a friend in the world. But now that’s all changed.

Dodo Shows Soulmates Pig Loves To Launch Himself Onto His Dad's Lap

LCR, described as “the first and only sanctuary in Liberia for all chimpanzees in need,” is a home and safe haven to more than 40 orphaned chimps — all rescued from heartbreaking circumstances in the West African nation. Chimps like Beckley, however, need more than just dedicated care to grow into healthy maturity. They also need one another to truly thrive.

Recently, after a period of assessment and observation, Beckley was introduced to his new family in a protected patch of forest at LCR where he and his new siblings can enjoy the lives that were nearly taken from them. But though each orphaned chimpanzee's past is peppered with sadness and trauma, their instinct is still to love. Upon Beckley's arrival, he was greeted by them with hugs:

According to LCR, most of the rescued chimpanzees under their care aren't able to return to a fully wild life, but thanks to the organization's efforts, chimps like Beckley can continue to live, protected, in the forests in which they belong.