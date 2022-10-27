Rescued Baby Beaver Builds Dam In Doorway To Keep Her Roommate Out

This is Nibi — a young, orphaned beaver who was rescued earlier this year by volunteers from Newhouse Wildlife Rescue in Massachusetts. Under their dedicated care, Nibi has had the chance to learn what it means to be a beaver. And she’s putting those instincts to some pretty sassy use.

Nibi, now about 5 months old, spent most of her life as the rescue center’s one and only beaver — meaning all the attention was aimed squarely at her. But now that’s all changed. In recent weeks, Newhouse Wildlife Rescue took in another orphaned baby beaver named Ziibi. For them, having the chance to help the adorable newcomer was good news all around. For Nibi, not so much.

Despite Ziibi’s eagerness to make friends with Nibi during their initial introductions, Nibi wasn’t having it. In fact, she was downright displeased. Knowing that it’s in both Ziibi and Nibi’s best interest to socialize with one another, their rescuers haven’t given up on trying to help them form a bond through supervised interactions. But just when it seemed there may have been a breakthrough, Nibi showed that she’d yet to be won over.

“As a reward for her good behavior towards her new roommate, Nibi was allowed to have the rehab room to herself for an hour while Ziibi enjoyed the semi aquatic enclosure,” rescuers wrote. “Nibi immediately started building a dam at the door where her roommate exited…you know…in case Ziibi tries to come back inside.” Here’s Nibi’s dam-building in action:

It’s hard to blame Nibi for her lack of enthusiasm about suddenly having to share her space, but her rescuers are still optimistic that she and Ziibi can grow to be on friendlier terms. And, in fact, things have already started looking up. “Well, we have made some progress. The two are ‘tolerating’ each other now and can be in the same room without fighting,” Newhouse Wildlife Rescue wrote in an update, adding: “They aren’t ‘besties’ but they aren’t at war anymore, so we’ll take the win! Maybe in time, a closer relationship can form.”

Personal squabbles aside, both Nibi and Ziibi have plenty to be grateful for. Thanks to their rescuers — and part-time referees — they’ve been given a second chance at life. And with any luck, both baby beavers will one day be fit for release back into the wild, ideally as friends, but most importantly free.