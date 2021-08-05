Rescued Monkey Baby Is So Excited To Meet His New Mom And Dad They immediately started cuddling him 😍

When the RSPCA was called to check on a situation where a monkey was being kept as a pet in Essex, England, they were heartbroken when they met tiny baby TikTok. TikTok was living alone in a birdcage and was clearly too young to be away from his parents. He wasn’t getting the proper care he needed — because monkeys really shouldn’t be kept as pets.

RSPCA

“Primates are intelligent, sentient and highly social animals with complex needs that simply cannot be met in a domestic environment,” Jack Taylor, an inspector with the RSPCA, said in a press release. Luckily, the RSPCA was able to obtain an agreement to have TikTok signed into their care. After searching for the perfect forever home for him, he was soon taken in by Monkey World, a rescue where he will be able to get all the care he truly needs.

Dodo Shows Foster Diaries S2 E4 Guy Falls In Love With His Little Meatball Of A Foster Dog

RSPCA

The director of Monkey World, Alison Cronin, drove up to the RSPCA to collect TikTok, and was so excited to bring him to his new home and introduce him to his new family. The rescue decided to introduce little TikTok to Clydie and Ronnie, who they hoped would be his adoptive parents. Clydie and Ronnie were also rescued from not-so-great situations, so they understood what tiny TikTok had gone through. As soon as TikTok saw his new mom, he cried out to her, then jumped up onto her back. Clydie immediately started doting on him, and was so happy to be able to care for her new baby.

Monkey World – Ape Rescue Centre

“Clydie instantly adopted him as her own, carrying, grooming and protecting little TikTok,” Monkey World wrote in a press release. After examining him, the rescue learned that TikTok was around 5 or 6 months old and weighed only 0.2 pounds. He had desperately needed the care that only parents could provide, and now he finally has that again.

Monkey World – Ape Rescue Centre

Clydie and Ronnie are so excited about their new son, TikTok, and the sweet little family of three is the cutest thing you’ll ever see. TikTok and his new family are a great example of why monkeys should absolutely not be sold as pets, and both the RSPCA and Monkey World are working hard to try and end that practice.

Monkey World – Ape Rescue Centre

“Tiktok's case perfectly highlights why primates should not be available to the public and why they do not belong in people's homes,” Taylor said. “This youngster has been wrenched away from his family to be sold as a novelty pet to someone who doesn't know and who hasn't got a hope of being able to give him what he needs. It's a situation that just shouldn't happen.” Thankfully, TikTok now has the best new life in a place where he'll always be safe with parents who truly love him.