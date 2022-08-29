Mischievous Seal Breaks Out Of Enclosure And Accidentally Creates The Best New Look

Palmier was found on a beach in Kent, England, weak and underweight. He was taken in by the RSPCA Mallydams Wood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, which realized thanks to a tag on his flipper that he’d been in a rehabilitation center before when he was a very young pup. This meant that Palmier already knew the drill — but it didn’t mean he was happy about it. “He knew the deal and was very feisty and grumpy with us,” Ash Peters, a wildlife assistant at the RSPCA Mallydams Wood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, told The Dodo.

RSPCA Mallydams Wood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center

The staff at the center made sure that Palmier was getting all of the food and medication he needed to get his weight up and get him strong enough to return to the wild again. Palmier was grateful for all the care, but decided he was bored of being in his enclosure — so he came up with a fun new game that consisted of constantly trying to escape. “He learned that if he bashed on the door to the pool enough, he could knock open the latch and escape into the corridor,” Peters said. “Eventually we had to tie the door closed to stop him.”

Dodo Shows Soulmates Growling Little Kitten Becomes Her Mom's Best Friend

RSPCA Mallydams Wood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center

During one of his escape attempts, Palmier made his way into the corridor and discovered a big green bucket filled with animal-safe disinfectant. Curious, he plunged his head into the bucket — and emerged with a whole new look. When the staff discovered him there, they couldn’t stop laughing. “We went out to give the seals their lunchtime feed, and found him there with his bubble mustache,” Peters said. “It was so funny to see, especially as he was normally so grumpy — he looked like a distinguished gentleman!”

Grumpy little Palmier lay there in the corridor with his big white mustache, annoyed that his escape attempt had been foiled once again, but still pretty proud of himself for having some fun along the way. Once he was all healed, Palmier was released back to the ocean, and he was more than ready to head on his way.

RSPCA Mallydams Wood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center