5 min read Pup Gets Special Tiny Goggles So He Can Ride In Dad's Convertible "Now he gets super excited when I take them out, because he knows that means that we are going for a ride!”

From the moment Andrew D'Amato adopted Copper from a local rescue in March, the pair have been the best of friends. Copper is such a big, goofy puppy and loves to go everywhere with his dad — especially for rides in D'Amato’s convertible.

Andrew D'Amato

“The first time Copper was in my convertible, he was very curious, smelling everything from the seatbelt to the wind,” D'Amato told The Dodo. “Basset hounds have extremely sensitive noses, so he was overwhelmed and overjoyed by all of the smells in the air. Even on his first ride, he was eager to stick his head out the window, feel the wind and smell the smells.”

D'Amato made sure he got a special leash that buckles into the car to keep Copper safe, but after their first few rides in the convertible together, he realized it might be a good idea to get him some goggles, too. “The brand of the pair I found is called ‘Doggles’ and coincidentally the color option that I wanted was called ‘Copper,’” D'Amato said.

Andrew D'Amato

D'Amato was worried that Copper might object to wearing the goggles, and it was a little tricky getting them on him the first time — but once they were actually on, Copper barely even noticed they were there. “It was hard getting them on him because he was so curious about what they were,” D'Amato said. “And like with all new things in Copper’s life, his first strategy to understand something is to try to eat it … I was worried that he was going to hate them or try to take them off, but it was almost as if he didn’t even notice they were there. Now he gets super excited when I take them out, because he knows that means that we are going for a ride!”

Now, Copper wears his goggles every time he goes for a ride in his dad’s convertible. Not only do they keep his eyes safe, but everyone who sees them absolutely loves watching Copper fly by in his goggles, and he brings so much joy to everyone he passes. “People are always pointing him out and laughing and taking pictures,” D'Amato said. “Especially at the red lights. And trust me, he loves the attention.”

Andrew D'Amato

Copper loves showing off for people in his stylish safety goggles — but, of course, his favorite thing about his convertible rides will always be getting to spend time with his dad.