5 min read 'Werewolf' Kitten Looks Nothing Like The Rest Of Her Family She was born special ❤️️

When Gracie was born, she looked like a perfectly normal kitten. But Brianna Waltman soon noticed that there was something that set Gracie apart from her 11 brothers and sisters — she was a wolf cat. Gracie came into Brianna Waltman's life when the two bonded pregnant cats she was fostering each gave birth to six kittens six days apart.

“As a birth photographer and doula, I was super excited to be there for not one but two kitty births and offer support to the mommas if they needed it,” Waltman told The Dodo. “After about a week, the moms started to share a bed, and we helped to put all the babies together so the bigger mom could help feed the babies that couldn't get enough milk from the smaller mom. It was so beautiful to watch the two become moms and share the responsibility of motherhood.” Despite having the attention of two moms, Gracie was smaller and less active than her brothers and sisters and started losing the fur on her head.

The vet determined that Gracie's hair loss was most likely due to a fever, but even with extra care from her foster mom, Gracie’s fur kept falling out. “Gracie lost her entire coat and was completely bald for about a week until peach fuzz started to grow back in,” Waltman said. “Once it started to grow, it was a speckled black and white. I thought it was cute and, again, thought it was because of the fever.”

It wasn’t until Gracie was 3 months old that Waltman realized that the kitten's unique look was caused by a rare genetic mutation found in some domestic shorthairs. “I had seen a few cats in random video clips online that looked like the older version of her,” Waltman said. “So after doing some research, I realized she was undeniably a wolf cat.”

A wolf cat, or Lykoi, looks like a tiny werewolf with sparse, wiry fur and, according to PetMD, “is considered to be a partially hairless cat. There is no true undercoat, and parts of the body, such as the eyes, chin, nose, muzzle and behind the ears are commonly hairless.” While Gracie might've had a slower start, she's grown up to be a healthy and affectionate pet. “ Gracie is just like any other house cat,” Waltman said. "She naps a lot, plays with her toys as soon as I go to bed, she chases her tail and loves to catch the red dot from the laser pointer."

Waltman loves all her foster kittens, but Gracie has turned out to be the best surprise and is truly one of a kind.