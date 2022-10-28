Rescue Foxes Are Thrilled To See A Special Treat Donated Just For Them

As the air began to cool and the leaves turned orange, rescue fox residents of Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary in the United Kingdom appeared to feel a growing excitement, anticipating what’s become one of their favorite yearly treats.

Soon, they saw it — piles and piles of crunchy fallen leaves donated to the sanctuary for the playful foxes’ enjoyment.

“The foxes always enjoy autumn leaves every year,” a representative from Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary told The Dodo. “They enjoy sniffing through the piles and forage and playing in the leaves. It makes for a simple but effective enrichment.”