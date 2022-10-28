Rescue Foxes Are Thrilled To See A Special Treat Donated Just For Them
As the air began to cool and the leaves turned orange, rescue fox residents of Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary in the United Kingdom appeared to feel a growing excitement, anticipating what’s become one of their favorite yearly treats.
Soon, they saw it — piles and piles of crunchy fallen leaves donated to the sanctuary for the playful foxes’ enjoyment.
“The foxes always enjoy autumn leaves every year,” a representative from Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary told The Dodo. “They enjoy sniffing through the piles and forage and playing in the leaves. It makes for a simple but effective enrichment.”
One crafty fox in particular, Beau, had a great time using a tire as a trampoline, rocketing him further into the leaf pile.
Though most see fallen leaves as a natural decoration, or even a nuisance, the rescue foxes see them as a new, thrilling opportunity for play.
“They likely enjoy them as it is a break from the norm that provides a new stimulus for them to interact with,” the sanctuary representative said.
When the sanctuary asked for leaf donations, it wasn’t long before local schools stepped up to help. Children had a blast collecting the best leaves to give to the grateful foxes.
Sanctuary staff are thrilled that people care about the happiness of their rescue animals. Seemingly, the foxes are equally delighted.
“It always warms the heart,” the representative said. “[It] makes every volunteer here happy to see the foxes enjoying themselves.”