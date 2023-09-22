Having a pet transforms a family house into a warm home — and for lifestyle content creator Hallie Ragan, she knew two happy pups would make her Texas home that much cozier. When Ragan and her college sweetheart and husband, Matthew, decided it was the right time to expand their little family, they knew they were looking to rescue a puppy who would grow to be a small dog.

When they adopted their first pup, Riggs, a terrier mix, in February 2015 from Trooper's Treasures Rescue in Tennessee, it was love at first sight. “We met him and fell in love with his kind, gentle, snuggly personality,” she said. “He was so shy, but warmed up to us and we just knew he was the one.” It wasn’t long before they decided to find a forever playmate for Riggs.

With the help of the Nashville Humane Society, the couple found Charlotte, a brown Labrador-shepherd mix in July 2020. In fact, it was fate that introduced Charlotte to the Ragans. They were actually at the shelter to meet another dog, but the first ultimately wasn’t the best match for Riggs. Then, they spotted Charlotte. “We saw someone else meeting Charlotte and we loved her gentle nature,” said Ragan. “That person didn’t end up adopting her, so we asked to meet her instead.” Immediately, Ragan knew she had the perfect temperament to get along with the calm and gentle Riggs.