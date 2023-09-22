How Adopting 2 Dogs Helped This Woman Start Her Family
“Truly our world revolves around them!”
Having a pet transforms a family house into a warm home — and for lifestyle content creator Hallie Ragan, she knew two happy pups would make her Texas home that much cozier. When Ragan and her college sweetheart and husband, Matthew, decided it was the right time to expand their little family, they knew they were looking to rescue a puppy who would grow to be a small dog.
When they adopted their first pup, Riggs, a terrier mix, in February 2015 from Trooper's Treasures Rescue in Tennessee, it was love at first sight. “We met him and fell in love with his kind, gentle, snuggly personality,” she said. “He was so shy, but warmed up to us and we just knew he was the one.” It wasn’t long before they decided to find a forever playmate for Riggs.
With the help of the Nashville Humane Society, the couple found Charlotte, a brown Labrador-shepherd mix in July 2020. In fact, it was fate that introduced Charlotte to the Ragans. They were actually at the shelter to meet another dog, but the first ultimately wasn’t the best match for Riggs. Then, they spotted Charlotte. “We saw someone else meeting Charlotte and we loved her gentle nature,” said Ragan. “That person didn’t end up adopting her, so we asked to meet her instead.” Immediately, Ragan knew she had the perfect temperament to get along with the calm and gentle Riggs.
But that wasn’t the end of their growing family. In February 2022, Ragan and her husband welcomed their baby girl, Ashby, to the world. The introduction between their human child and the pups was slow and gradual. From the hospital, Matthew held onto the (leashed) dogs as they sniffed Ashby’s feet to get an idea of her scent. Over time, the couple allowed them to get closer and now all three are the best of friends. Ragan adds, “Their relationship has been so sweet to watch develop.”
Quickly growing into her personality, Ashby is determined, strong, adventurous, and playful, which comes in handy with two pups running around. While Riggs is more protective and shy of the two, Charlotte takes on the role of “nanny dog,” having a more nurturing relationship with Ashby. “She will let us know if she thinks she hears [Ashby] waking up or crying in her crib,” said Ragan. “Riggs is really sweet with her too, and lets her pet him.”
Now with a full house (that they bought with the pups in mind in 2022) and a life of full-time content creation, Ragan puts on multiple hats every day to keep her home running smoothly, making sure everyone feels loved and cared for. She confirms it’s a balancing act, with the house being “all hands on deck” when Ashby is awake, and making an earnest effort to show the dogs as much attention as possible when she’s asleep. In the evenings, the whole family goes on family walks together, followed by much-needed snuggle time.
For mealtime, Riggs and Charlotte are connoisseurs of Blue Buffalo. Ragan said their veterinarian suggested the brand for its high-quality ingredients.
Though some days may be more challenging than others, Ragan wouldn’t have her family any other way. In fact, she said having her pups has grounded her and Matthew and taught them what it means to truly put someone else’s needs before your own. Riggs and Charlotte are more than pets — they are family. “We plan our trips around who is available to watch them. We plan our outings around meal times and potty breaks,” she said. “Truly, our world revolves around them!” And they are rewarded for their commitment to excellent pet parenting with unconditional love and all the snuggles they can handle.