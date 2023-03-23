Rescue Dog Who Was 'Hardest To Place' Worried He'd Never Find A Family

When Donna Clark heard a black pit bull named Arlo was in need of a temporary home, she knew she was in for a tough ride. She also knew that there was no way she’d turn him down. Clark, the president of Soul 2 Soul Animal Rescue, understands better than anyone how difficult it is to adopt out black pit bulls. She’s not sure why — whether it’s due to superstition or because some people find their looks intimidating — but time after time, black pit bulls have been the most challenging dogs for the shelter to place. Regardless, Clark was going to make it work. “Good rescues don’t just take on easy-to-place dogs,” Soul 2 Soul wrote in a Facebook post. “They take on an animal in need, no matter what they look like.”

Facebook/Soul 2 Soul Animal Rescue

Like many overlooked black pit bulls who’d come to the shelter before him, Arlo had a kind face and a sunny disposition. He didn’t understand why no one wanted him. “The beautiful, happy personality of black pit bulls and black pit bull mixes can oftentimes get overlooked by what people see on the outside,” Clark told The Dodo.

Dodo Shows Wild Hearts Guy And Wild Shark Have Been Best Friends For Decades

Facebook/Soul 2 Soul Animal Rescue

When Arlo finally found a home, he was so excited. Unfortunately, the match was short lived — Arlo’s adopters realized the pup was too energetic and playful for their lifestyle and decided to return him. Clark was devastated to see Arlo back at the shelter again. “When Arlo got returned from his first adoptive family, our hearts were broken,” Clark said. “It was really hard watching Arlo become depressed and confused [as to] why he was no longer with [them].” Arlo was placed with an experienced foster mom, who helped get his spirits back up, and eventually he was ready to try again.

Soul 2 Soul Animal Rescue

When Arlo finally met his mom, it was immediately clear they were meant to be together. Their stellar connection had been worth the wait. “Arlo’s new adopter said that she immediately fell in love with his beautiful face and knew she needed to make him a part of her family,” Clark said.

Facebook/Soul 2 Soul Animal Rescue