Sweet Rescue Dog Waits By Her Bed For Dad To Tuck Her In Every Night

Getting a good night's sleep hasn't always been easy for a nervous dog named Bailey. But ever since her dad, Mac Clenney, started wrapping her up like a burrito during their sweet bedtime routine, the rescue pup has been sleeping like a baby.

“Whenever we would snuggle with blankets on the couch, Bailey felt much more comfortable and calmer whenever she was wrapped or covered with a blanket,” Clenney told The Dodo. The bond between Bailey and her dad, however, didn’t happen right away. Clenney and his wife adopted Bailey from Louie’s Legacy Animal Rescue in 2020, and quickly realized the young pup had some fears to overcome. “When we met with her wonderful foster mom, she told us that Bailey [was] one of the most scared and timid dogs [she’d] ever come across,” Clenney said.

Clenney fell in love with Bailey and worked with a dog behaviorist to help ease her worries — but it wasn’t easy. “She would jump off the back of the couch and run whenever I entered the living room,” Clenney said. “It took six-plus months before she got comfortable with me even approaching her.” Eventually, Bailey began to trust her new family, allowing Clenney to create the soothing tuck-in ritual Bailey now looks forward to every night.

“We did it once as a bit of a tease at bedtime, and when she snuggled into it, we decided to leave her,” Clenney said. “[We] woke up the next morning and she was still tucked in, so we started to do it every night.” You can watch Bailey’s nighttime routine here:

Clenney and his wife also have a “diva” orange tabby named Penny, who’s developed a special relationship with Bailey all her own. “They will snuggle together, and Penny will tease Bailey with her tail. Bailey acts like she wants to chase Penny whenever she gets zoomies, but she knows there's no chance of her catching her,” Clenney said. Bailey might be the one who was rescued, but the once-fearful dog taught her parents a very important lesson. “Getting through to her and showing her a kinder world meant months and years of patience and understanding,” Clenney said. “She is now going with us to parks, stores [and] breweries. She is becoming her best self.”