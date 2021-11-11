Rescue Dog Runs To Greet Her Dad's Truck Every Day After Work

Earlier this year, Sara Fitzwater’s husband arrived to one of the coal mines he visits for work when he spotted a dog nearby, seemingly alone. He wasn’t sure where she’d come from, but after seeing her there again on later visits, it became obvious.

“Someone had dropped her off in the area,” Fitzwater told The Dodo. “Each time [my husband] would go to this mine, she would run to him and smile at him.”

The dog had won his heart. And he had landed a special place in hers.