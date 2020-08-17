4 min read Rescue Dog Sleeps With His New Bowl Every Single Night “He just seems so heartbreakingly grateful for a simple bowl” ❤️️

Susanne was looking at her local rescue center's website when she came across a photo of a little Jack Russell terrier mix that broke her heart. She already had one rescue dog at home, and she started to envision what it would be like to help another pup in need. “He was 10 years old and I knew instantly that I loved him!” Susanne, who asked that her last name not be used, told The Dodo. “I queued for three hours outside the center to ensure I was the first to register my interest, and we bonded the moment we clapped eyes on each other.”

Found wandering the streets as a stray, Neville’s past was a mystery. But it was clear to Susanne that the little dog hadn’t had an easy life. While Neville was clearly happy to be safe in his new home, the transition wasn’t always easy — especially when mealtime approached. “We believe he’d been used for breeding and had clearly been treated badly,” Susanne said. “At first, he used to compete for food and tried to feed directly from the floor or from my other dog’s bowl.” “I had to train him to eat from a bowl, and once he caught on to it, he treasured that bowl,” she added.

Two years later, Neville’s most prized possession is his food bowl, which he takes with him everywhere he goes. With a little help from his mom, Neville even brings his food bowl to his bed and sleeps with it each night.

“I think he just never had one of his own and now realizes he finally has one and is guaranteed a reliable source of decent, nutritious food,” Susanne said. “He just seems so heartbreakingly grateful for a simple bowl. I think it represents comfort and home for him.”

