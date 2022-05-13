Rescue Dog Interrupts Little Sister's 'Awoos' In The Most Adorable Way

Molly really wanted to let out a big “awoo.” She’d practiced enough, so it should’ve been easy. But her big brother, Poe, had other plans.

The 6-month-old German shepherd mix was showing off her howling skills when Poe decided to steal her spotlight.

“Molly loves to be the center of attention, especially when it comes to me,” Matt West, the dogs’ dad, told The Dodo.

When Molly howls, Poe wants to join in the fun — even if it means taking away from Molly’s big moment. The spunky and sweet pup isn’t afraid to tell Poe how she feels, either.

“Poe is just a huge goober who loves to belt out howls,” West said. “[He] is a lot bigger than Molly, but she will go after him if he ruins her spotlight.”

Watch Poe interrupt Molly’s “awoo” time here: