Rescue Dog Didn’t Like Small Spaces Until She Found The Perfect Tent

Snoopy doesn’t usually like small spaces, but recently she found a tent that looked too inviting to resist. “It was surprising to catch her there,” Kyla McGuire, who adopted Snoopy from a rescue in Missouri about five years ago, told The Dodo. When she was first adopted, Snoopy was very shy. The rescue told McGuire that Snoopy was found in a ditch with her sister, but that was all they knew about her background.

“She kind of moped around the first week or so,” McGuire said. Pretty soon, though, Snoopy began to get more comfortable. She started exploring, trying to get into the trash and eventually began bossing around her border collie sibling, Loki. Then the tent came along.



McGuire originally purchased the tent as a space to hold her stuffed animal collection. She certainly didn’t expect Snoopy, who hated crate training and who only goes in her crate for emergencies, to hop in the tiny abode.

“She doesn’t tear [the stuffed animals] up or anything,” McGuire said. “But she loves lying with them.”

