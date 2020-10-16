4 min read Rescue Dogs Win Halloween With All Their Group Costumes So ridiculously cute 🥰🎃

Ziggy, Bruce, Dale and Joey are all rescue dogs ranging in age from 4 to 9. They all joined their family at different times, but now they’re brothers and they absolutely adore each other. Their parents, Anna Schwab and Ethan Schillinger, have always been super involved in rescue work, and the whole pack loves helping out in any way they can.

The Rescued Boys

“They have been mentors to countless foster animals that we have rescued, rehabilitated and adopted out over the years,” Schwab told The Dodo. “They are such great teachers and ambassadors for other animals and their breeds. All of our boys are always usually together. They love each other like brothers.”

The Rescued Boys

All four dogs were rescued from some not-so-great situations, but with a lot of training and love they’ve all blossomed into the most amazing dogs who love being a part of their big rescue family. “Rescue dogs are just as capable as any to be amazing,” Schwab said. “Please give them a chance, but don't adopt a dog without understanding the responsibility and commitment.”

The Rescued Boys

Schwab knows how important mental stimulation is for dogs, and so she always has lots of fun activities planned for them to do — and one of their favorites is dressing up together. In honor of Halloween, Schwab recently dressed the rescue dog pack up in a couple group costumes, and it’s pretty much the cutest thing ever.

The Rescued Boys

She decided to have them model some classic favorites, and went with characters from “The Wizard of Oz,” “Ninja Turtles,” “Winnie the Pooh,” “Super Mario” and “The Lion King.” The dogs always look so adorable all dressed up together, and each member of the pack has a very important role to play.

“When I dress our boys up, I am challenging their minds to stay put, to balance, to think about what I am asking of them,” Schwab said. “Dogs need a job. This is theirs. They are dressed up for about 30 seconds to a minute and they get so excited to do their job.” All four dogs are always so proud of themselves after dressing up and modeling their Halloween costumes for everyone to see. They love doing things together, and are definitely very proud of their great big rescue family.

The Rescued Boys

“We love them all so much and we love all of their unique personality traits,” Schwab said. “We couldn't imagine our family without them.”