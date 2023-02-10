Rescue Cow Won't Stop Crying Until She Gets Her Favorite Toy Back

​​Wynonna was rescued from an organic dairy farm by a teenage girl after she developed an infection that led to a deformity in one of her front legs. The girl cared for Wynonna until she had to leave for college, and then transferred her to Charlie's Acres Farm Animal Sanctuary. Wynonna loves her life at the sanctuary. She loves playing with all her cow and human friends and spending time alone out in the pastures. She’s full of personality and will definitely let you know when she wants something. Wynonna has never been afraid to speak her mind. “She's definitely a girl [who] knows what she wants and goes for it,” Rhianna Axon, the animal care director at Charlie's Acres Farm Animal Sanctuary, told The Dodo.

Charlie's Acres Farm Animal Sanctuary

One morning, at the crack of dawn, Wynonna started crying out and refused to stop for hours. She was so loud that the neighbors called the sanctuary to make sure she was OK. Her best friend, Honey, was following her around to try and comfort her. No one, human or animal, could figure out what was making Wynonna so upset.

Dodo Shows Soulmates Pig Loves To Launch Himself Onto His Dad's Lap

Charlie's Acres Farm Animal Sanctuary

“I originally thought she may have been upset with my coworker, Jenny, who walked past the cows on an early morning walk before the cows' breakfast and didn't give them a treat, but Jenny let me know that the calls had started long before she stopped by Wynonna's yard that morning,” Axon said. “We had never seen Wynonna so upset and were baffled.” Wynonna’s tantrum kept going and going — until, finally, Axon figured it out.

Charlie's Acres Farm Animal Sanctuary

“Around 10 a.m., I remembered I had taken Wynonna's ball out the previous day to drive our vehicle around the cows' pasture to clean up their poop,” Axon said. “It was sitting in front of the barn, right on the other side of the fence in plain sight of Wynonna, but outside of her reach.”

Charlie's Acres Farm Animal Sanctuary

Recently, Wynonna’s friend who rescued her had come to visit her and made a donation to the sanctuary, which Axon used to buy Wynonna a brand-new ball. She loved her ball so much, but no one had any idea just how much until she was accidentally separated from it. Axon quickly remedied the situation and put the ball back where Wynonna could access it, and her reaction was absolutely adorable.

Charlie's Acres Farm Animal Sanctuary

“She trotted over as soon as she saw it and joyfully mooed in celebration,” Axon said. “She stayed close to it for the rest of the day and stopped calling out after she and the ball were reunited, so we knew we'd figured out what she wanted.”

Charlie's Acres Farm Animal Sanctuary