5 min read Rescue Cow Still Asks Her Dad For Hugs Every Single Morning She's 1,000 pounds and a total baby ❤️️

When Ryan Phillips and his fiancée Mallory Sherman picked up their first rescue calf Jenna, they had no idea that they were basically adopting a giant baby. The 3-day-old calf who fit in the back of their Subaru Forester would soon grow to be a healthy 1,000-pound cow — but she still acts like a little kid, demanding long hugs from her dad every day.

Jenna was born with a twin brother, making her what is known as a freemartin. She is infertile and unable to produce milk, so the dairy industry had no use for her. But her dad, the founder of Life With Pigs Farm Animal Sanctuary, knows she’s special. “Jenna’s personality has always been as full and vibrant as she seems today,” Phillips told The Dodo. “Because I spent 24 hours a day with her … I think she thought she was another human and has this attitude that anything she wants to do, she can do it with me.”

Jenna is always hassling her human parents for attention, and if they don’t spend enough time with her, she lets them know. “She will find us at any window in the house and moo to us endlessly until we come out and give her hugs and scratch her or run around the yard,” Phillips said.

Jenna has treasured her long hugs with her dad since she was a baby and refuses to give them up, even though she’s quite a bit bigger than him. “One of her favorite things from early on would be to put her head up against my leg and push it into it while I wrap my arms around her neck and scratch her,” Phillips said. “That’s her way of hugging … sometimes it lasts up to 20 minutes of her needing this cow-version of a hug.”

Most days, Jenna spends her time hanging out with her adopted cow sister Maisie, grooming her. But that doesn't mean her dad can escape the kisses. “They have tongues that are kinda like cat tongues but they’re huge and a lot more forceful," Phillips said. "It’s pretty rough, but you learn to love it because it’s their way of expressing that you’re part of the herd."

