This Shelter Cat Was Born With The Best Mustache Ever

When Pavlova showed up at a family’s home and they realized she was a stray, they started caring for her from afar. The sweet cat was incredibly timid and wouldn’t let anyone get too close to her, but they fell in love with her anyway and just wanted to do what was best for her. “A family had been feeding Pavlova for a few months and even made her a wooden box shelter to sleep in when it turned cold over Christmas,” Tracy Deamer, an animal welfare officer with the RSPCA, said in a press release. “They grew concerned for her welfare and she came into our care at the end of January.”



RSPCA

When Pavlova arrived at the RSPCA’s Middlesex North West & South Hertfordshire branch, the first thing the staff there noticed was her incredible mustache. The black markings on her white face form such a perfectly shaped mustache, and it definitely makes it hard not to notice her. “Pavlova is very striking and has the most beautiful black and white coat, with gorgeous markings and the most incredible mouse-tache and goat-ee,” Deamer said. “We hope her beautiful face will help her bag a wonderful fur-ever home!”

RSPCA

Although Pavlova’s mustache draws a lot of attention, she’s still quite shy and will need a family who can be patient with her as she warms up to her new life. She’s ideally looking for a calm, adult-only home with no other pets where she can take her time and adjust to her new home at her own pace. “She was very timid when she arrived and it’s taking her some time to get used to us and the cattery,” Deamer said. “She is a really beautiful cat but does need a specific home with owners who have taken care of frightened cats before.”

RSPCA

Pavlova and her mustache are so wonderfully unique, and her rescuers are hoping that her quirky face will help attract attention and find her the perfect forever family in no time.