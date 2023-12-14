Tiny Rescue Bulldog Meets With Santa To Ask For A Home For Christmas

Grape was surrendered to a local rescue by a breeder and later taken in by Roadogs Rescue, who immediately saw he was something special. Grape has a ton of medical issues, which is something Roadogs Rescue specializes in. Some people may have been hesitant to take in a dog like Grape, but not his rescuers. “You name it, Grape's probably got it,” Cailee Betrus, Grape’s foster mom, told The Dodo. “[B]ut Roadogs Rescue believes dogs like Grape deserve a chance, too. You can't just throw an animal away because it needs extra care. He brings people so much joy — he is just a wonderful little guy.”

Roadogs Rescue

Despite all of his medical issues, Grape is the happiest little dog around. He’s much smaller than a regular bulldog and looks a little different, too, but none of that has ever stopped Grape from living his very best life. “Grape has a HUGE personality,” Betrus said. “We joke that he is a toddler wrapped in fur. His favorite thing is human attention and he wants to be held and loved on 24/7. He is goofy and loves to be dressed up.”

Roadogs Rescue

Grape’s rescuers have been trying desperately to find him a home since May with no luck so far. Recently, his foster mom decided to try a different tactic and took him to meet Santa in the hopes of gaining him some local attention. “I saw the mall was doing a pet day with Santa and knew Grape needed to go,” Betrus said. “He loves riding in his stroller dressed up and meeting people. I knew he would make so many people smile.”

From the moment Grape arrived at the Santa meet and greet, he was happier than he’d ever been in his life. Everyone wanted to meet him, and his foster mom attached a special sign to his stroller to make sure everyone knew he was looking for his forever home. Grape touched the hearts of so many people that day, and he had a blast meeting everyone and bringing awareness to dogs like him.

Roadogs Rescue

“People are always shocked when they see a dog like Grape in person,” Betrus said. “It’s obvious he has some congenital issues because he's kind of wonky and is really small for his breed. They are always curious and ask questions, and it gives us the opportunity to talk about rescue and adoption. Once people interact with him and see how gentle and sweet he is — he steals hearts. One girl working at Santa’s workshop even cried meeting him — his sign and face broke her heart.”

Roadogs Rescue

Grape is looking for a home where he can be the only dog and the center of his family’s world. He would love someone who is at home a lot of the time and wouldn’t mind taking him along in his stroller whenever they do go out. He’d also do best with someone who has some bulldog experience so they can better understand his needs. Overall, though, he just wants as much love as his new family can possibly muster. “Essentially, Grape wants to be the apple of your eye,” Betrus said.