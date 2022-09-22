Rescue Beagle Gets His Very First Toy And Refuses To Let Go

When Froggy arrived at the Humane Society of Broward County, rescuers set him up with a bed and gave him a plush frog toy for comfort and entertainment. Froggy was stunned — it was the first time he had ever been given his own toy. He excitedly grabbed his new friend and refused to let go. “[He] carried his stuffed frog in his mouth for hours while whimpering with joy,” Susan Leonti, digital marketing specialist for the Humane Society of Broward County, told The Dodo.

Froggy is one of the 4,000 beagles rescued from an inhumane Virginia breeding facility this past summer. The Humane Society of Broward County, along with 120 other shelters and rescues, offered its support to help find new homes for the dogs. “When the beagles arrived at our shelter, they did not have names, only numbers that were tattooed in their ears,” Leonti said. “When we arrived at Froggy‘s kennel, he had a plush toy frog in his mouth that he refused to put down. We were so struck by his reaction that we decided to name him after his beloved toy.”

Froggy treated his toy like a pacifier. Each day, rescuers would find him in his kennel with it between his teeth. On days when the toy was being washed, Froggy was happy to substitute it for a different plush, but would quickly return to his favorite frog once it was clean.



Eventually, Froggy left the humane society for his forever family. The once-nervous pup gained confidence and has grown into an energetic, athletic fireball. Though he was sent home with his toy for comfort, Froggy has since realized that there’s so much in the world for him to enjoy, and he no longer worries about it being taken away.

Thanks to dedication and support from so many animal lovers, Froggy, who was once terrified of losing his one tiny comfort object, never has to feel lonely again.