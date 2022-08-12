Rescue Beagle Loves Her First Toy So Much She Won't Even Put It Down To Eat

The world was shocked after 4,000 beagles were rescued from the research organization Envigo. Now, they’re all settling into their new lives, and are finally getting to relax and just be dogs. Dory was one of the dogs rescued from the Envigo breeding facility and was taken in by Triangle Beagle Rescue along with 128 others. She arrived with her eight puppies and was very focused on taking care of them. Her rescuers quickly realized that being a mom was the only life she’d ever known.

“At age 3, from a facility that used her to make babies, Dory doesn't really know how to ‘dog,’” Amy Adams, Dory’s foster mom, told The Dodo. “She's focused on taking care of those babies. I look forward to when she's freed from that job and able to become a regular playful girl and household companion.”

As Dory settles into her foster home, her foster family has been trying to help her learn how to be a dog. After she stole a wool dryer ball from the dryer and started playing with it, her foster mom decided to get her some toys of her very own. Almost immediately, Dory fell in love with a green stuffed alligator toy and refused to put it down. Dory started bringing her new alligator toy everywhere with her — and when it was time to eat, she brought her new toy along with her and tried to enjoy her food without putting it down.

Since Dory has never had toys before, she didn’t understand why she couldn’t eat and play with her toy at the same time. She’s still learning, but luckily, the learning process has been super sweet and absolutely adorable, and her foster family is loving watching her come out of her shell more and more each day. “She's a sweet, snugly, quiet girl but so playful and full of energy,” Adams said. “Her tail never stops wagging.”

Dory is still obsessed with her toy alligator and brings it and other toys everywhere she goes, and can’t wait to play with even more toys as her new life continues. Dory isn’t quite ready to be adopted, but once she is, the rescue already has a long list of people eager to adopt one of the Envigo beagles. Soon enough she’ll be relaxing in her forever home and will only have to focus on playing and just being a dog for the rest of her life.

“She's such a sweet, loving girl,” Adams said. “I hope she'll end up with someone who she can spend her days with and will let her play!”