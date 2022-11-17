Reporter Can't Stop Laughing After Elephant Interrupts His News Segment

Spreading the word about protecting Africa’s imperiled elephants is no laughing matter — well, except when it is.

The other day, Kaunda was filming a segment for KBC News at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, a rescue and rehabilitation center for orphaned animals in Kenya, when things took an unexpected turn.

While delivering a rather somber message about the threats faced by elephants and other wildlife, Kaunda stood flanked by several young residents of the Trust — but they had no intention of merely looking cute in the background.

Though Kaunda did his best to keep composed as the elephants jostled around him, it soon became impossible for him to keep a straight face: