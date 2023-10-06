Kitten Overlooked For Being Too 'Normal' Completely Changes Color After Adoption

Joey and Jonah were searching for a kitten to add to their family, so when they heard about a litter of barn kittens born down the street who needed homes, they rushed over to meet them. When they arrived, there was only one left who still needed a home, and no one seemed to want him. “He was too shy, too grey, too 'normal,’” Joey told The Dodo. “He didn't have a fancy coat like the others, and he didn't seem interested in any human contact. When I looked under that pile of wood where he was hiding, I saw a very, very shy grey tabby staring back at me.”

As soon as Joey laid eyes on the little kitten, though, she fell in love. “He looked like a raccoon,” Joey said. “He had this funny little white eye band and a striped tail … Although he was very shy and didn’t care for humans AT ALL, we knew he was the one.”

The couple named the kitten Zorro. It took him some time to adjust, but before long, Zorro transformed into a playful, loving kitten. A few weeks into his new life, his parents noticed that his personality wasn’t the only thing that was changing. “His funny little tabby eyebrows just vanished,” Joey said. “His face became very, very black instead, and the tabby markings on his body became even more intense. That’s when several friends of mine told me that he looked super werewolf-ish, and we started to notice it too. He went from 99 percent raccoon to 99 percent werewolf.”

Other potential adopters had overlooked Zorro for being too normal. Instead, he transformed into the most unique-looking kitten his parents had ever seen. “Imagine our surprise when we named this random grey tabby Zorro because of his personality — and then he just starts to grow a black face mask,” Joey said.

Today, Zorro has changed even more. The tabby markings that used to be all over his body are pretty much gone. He went from being a dark-grey tabby to a solid grey cat with a dark face. Of course, his parents don’t expect Zorro to stay the same.

“It is safe to say that Zorro will continue to change his appearance, and we’re excited to be part of the progress,” Joey said. “He is around 5 months old today, and that shy, timid kitten grew into a very playful, confident and loving teen. He is super vocal and voices his opinion whether you ask him or not, and he’s keeping us very busy day and night.”

Joey and Jonah accidentally adopted the most unique color-changing kitten ever, and they couldn’t be more thrilled about it.