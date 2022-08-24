Dog Who 'Almost Died From Broken Heart' Gets The Best Surprise

Reese and her best friend, Morgan, were inseparable. The two senior rescues ate, napped and snuggled together as often as possible. But things changed for the bonded pair when Morgan — who was 12 at the time — passed away from kidney disease, and Reese’s mourning took a toll.

Alina Hauptman

“I made her special doggie cupcakes and slept on a mattress on my living room floor for a while so she could sleep with me,” Amy Thatcher, Reese’s mom, told The Dodo. “I even picked up some foster puppies for a few days because Reese loves puppies. Nothing seemed to help.” Reese’s health quickly declined. She stopped eating and spent most days shaking in her bed. Since nothing seemed to ease Reese’s pain, Thatcher decided to find another companion for the grief-stricken dog to help fill the void of losing Morgan.

Alina Hauptman

“While scrolling through the adoptable dogs, Jeep's handsome face caught my attention,” Thatcher said. “Up until Jeep, I had only ever adopted senior dogs. Since Reese didn't handle Morgan's passing well, I couldn't risk putting her through another loss and decided to adopt a younger dog.” Thatcher met with 1-year-old Jeep and was in love with him right away. She knew that, although he was different from Morgan, Reese would love him, too. “He greeted me with a wiggle butt and a big smile,” Thatcher said. “I sat on the floor, and he immediately came over and sat on my lap. At that moment, he stole my heart.”

Alina Hauptman

Thatcher adopted Jeep, and when she introduced him to Reese, she loved him, too. Her heart slowly but surely began to heal — and now the two are inseparable. “Jeep has brought out this youthful, playful side of Reese,” Thatcher said. “She turns 14 next month and still wants to play with her ‘little brother.’ She doesn't like it when he's not home and gets so excited when he returns.” You can watch Morgan, Reese and Jeep’s story here:

Reese will always miss Morgan, but Jeep reminds her that everything will be OK — something Thatcher feels, too.

Alina Hauptman