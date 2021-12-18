Real Deer Isn’t Amused By Rudolph Lawn Ornament

But he other day, when an actual deer met a Rudolph the reindeer lawn ornament in Arlene Chmelyk’s front yard in Canada, he didn’t exactly shout out with glee.

According to holiday legend, all the other reindeer eventually came around to accept their shunned, red-nosed herdmate, Rudolph.

Now, this isn’t the first time a real-life animal hasn't been pleased with his inanimate counterpart. And thankfully, there appears to be no lasting harm done to the party involved in this case either.

Rudolph was toppled, but his nose still glows. As for the real deer? He ran off, out of sight.

The moment they met, however, will surely go down in history.