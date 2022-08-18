Rat Trapped In Storm Drain Had Given Up Hope That Anyone Would Save Her

The other night, Wendy Chairez stepped out to grab a bite with a few friends in Guadalajara, Mexico, when something caught her eye — and cried out to her heart. There, on a wet and rainy roadway, was a rat. She’d gotten stuck in the metal grating of a storm drain and was struggling to get out.

Wendy Chairez

“I saw how she tried to push herself with her legs to be able to get out of the drain. But she couldn’t,” Chairez told The Dodo. “She had these little eyes that screamed for help.” Chairez readily admits to being “terrified” of rats, but in that moment of distress, she saw the rodent for who she really is — an animal with feelings who simply wanted to live and be.

Wendy Chairez

“She gave such tenderness and sadness,” Chairez said. “So I told my friends that we should help her.” And that’s exactly what she did. After trying and failing to free the rat with a broomstick she’d found, Chairez put the last remnants of her fear aside and used her hands to gently pull the rat out. Here’s that moment on video:

Wendy Chairez