Woman Can't Believe Rare Birds Are Invading Her Lawn — Then She Realizes What They're There For
“There’s only 160 of these birds flying free in the state, and a flock of them decided to start a war with my mom” 😭
Earlier this month, Cinda Mickols received some uninvited visitors at her California home.
Over 20 critically endangered condors gathered on her roof and deck — and decided to stay.
The California condor is one of the largest flying birds in the world, with a wingspan of up to 9 feet and weighing 20 pounds or more. While thousands of years ago, this large vulture’s territory expanded across North America, by the 1970s, there were only a few dozen left in the wild. Thanks to a captive breeding effort, there are now believed to be 170 wild condors in California — many of whom were partying on Mickols’ deck.
Mickols had no idea what attracted them to her house, but the huge birds seemed to be making themselves comfortable — too comfortable.“She does think this is pretty amazing but also the worst,” Seana Quintero, Mickols’ daughter wrote on Twitter. “They don’t have to leave her property but leave the house alone. They keep hanging out on her roof and railings, messing with stuff and pooping everywhere. Trees are fine but not the house, please.”
For days, the condors took over Mickols' home, trashing her deck and roof and causing thousands of dollars of damages. “It sucks but also this is unheard of,” Quintero wrote. “There’s only 160 of these birds flying free in the state, and a flock of them decided to start a war with my mom.”
The condors camped out for over a week, and while they have since expanded their territory, they still visit Mickols’ roof and deck.
It’s miraculous to see the resurgence of an animal who was nearly extinct, but Mickols hopes that the large birds find an area more suited for them — like mountains and cliffs.
“Even though she appreciates her condor kids and is enjoying watching them soar through the skies over her house,” Quintero wrote on GoFundMe, “they are causing a lot of damage with their big talons and party-kid behavior, and she is a retired teacher on a fixed income.”
But one thing is clear: The captive breeding program is working and, hopefully, soon there will be enough condors in the wild that they can wreck everyone's decks.
To learn more about the California condor and how you can help save the species, you can make a donation to the Ventana Wildlife Society and Friends of the Condors.