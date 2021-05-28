Woman Can't Believe Rare Birds Are Invading Her Lawn — Then She Realizes What They're There For

Over 20 critically endangered condors gathered on her roof and deck — and decided to stay.

Earlier this month, Cinda Mickols received some uninvited visitors at her California home.

The California condor is one of the largest flying birds in the world , with a wingspan of up to 9 feet and weighing 20 pounds or more. While thousands of years ago, this large vulture’s territory expanded across North America, by the 1970s, there were only a few dozen left in the wild. Thanks to a captive breeding effort, there are now believed to be 170 wild condors in California — many of whom were partying on Mickols’ deck.

Mickols had no idea what attracted them to her house, but the huge birds seemed to be making themselves comfortable — too comfortable.

“She does think this is pretty amazing but also the worst,”

Seana Quintero, Mickols’ daughter wrote on

Twitter

.