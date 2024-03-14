Rare Animal Scurries Past Hidden Camera — And Scientists Are Amazed

Early this year, scientists at Yookamurra Wildlife Sanctuary in South Australia began noticing something thrilling. The team had been looking for a specific animal, one with a narrow face and a distinctive striped back. For years, these unique mammals had been harder and harder to spot. But suddenly, there they were — endangered numbats, scurrying past the scientists’ camera traps.

Australian Wildlife Conservancy

According to Project Numbat, these fuzzy animals, also known as banded anteaters, are known for their long tongues, which they use to eat termites. Numbats typically live in woodland areas that have lots of fallen logs for shelter. They help their environment by controlling termite populations. Once common in Southern Australia, numbat populations slowly declined due to habitat loss and introduced predators. For over 100 years, there weren’t any numbats in Australia’s Murray Darling Basin. Then, in 1993, animal scientists began releasing numbats back into the area, hopeful that they would reproduce and thrive. A few years later, more numbats were released into Scotia Wildlife Sanctuary. Scientists continued these missions for years, releasing numbats into fenced areas called safe havens.

Belinda Howe/Australian Wildlife Conservancy

Unfortunately, five years ago, the Murray Darling Basin experienced a severe drought, and numbat sightings became few and far between. But, as the years went on, things got better. Wetter conditions in the last year have led to an increase in numbats. According to an Australian Wildlife Conservancy (AWC) press release, during the most recent survey at Yookamurra in January, “scientists produced a population estimate of 42 individuals, the highest estimate since before the drought.” At Scotia, scientists estimate that there are about 287 numbats, more than double the number they recorded in 2019. Scientists have seen more and more numbats at Mallee Cliffs National Park, too.

Australian Wildlife Conservancy

Though tracking and recording these numbats is hard work, AWC senior wildlife ecologist Dr. Rachel Ladd knows it’s always worth it in the end. “It’s pretty gratifying to think that across these three populations, there are now hundreds of numbats in this part of the country, where twenty-five years ago there were none,” Ladd said in the press release. “It’s a thrill to get a glimpse of their little stripey backs as they trot through the mallee searching for termites.”