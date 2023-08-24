Man Hits Brakes On Lawnmower When He Realizes Wild Groundhog Is Following Him

As the co-owners of Fabled Farm Rescue and Sanctuary in rural Tennessee, April Hollingsworth and Bryan Krieger have plenty of experience with animals, both on the sanctuary and in the wilderness surrounding their remote home. It takes a lot to surprise Hollingsworth and Krieger, and yet, a very unique groundhog named Greg recently managed to do just that when he arrived on the property and instantly decided Krieger was his new best friend.

TikTok/fabledfarm

“It was definitely a crazy experience,” Hollingsworth told The Dodo. Though Greg’s visit only lasted about 10 minutes, it packed lots of surprises. When Krieger first noticed Greg patrolling their barn, he gently shooed him away. But Greg would not be deterred. When Krieger went to mow the lawn, Greg was right on his heels, throwing himself in front of the lawnmower. “It all happened really fast,” Hollingsworth said. “We were just looking at each other like, ‘What is happening?’”

TikTok/fabledfarm

Worried that Greg was sick or in need of help, Krieger and Hollingsworth kept checking on him from a distance but never saw any clear signs of distress. Seemingly, the little groundhog was just having fun. You can watch a video of Greg’s antics here:

Eventually, Greg waddled back into the wilderness, leaving Krieger and Hollingsworth awestruck. In need of an expert opinion, Krieger and Hollingsworth sent footage of Greg to their veterinarians and a local wildlife rehab group. The experts warned the sanctuary owners to watch for any repeat visits from Greg and monitor him for any unusual behavior, as it could be a sign that he’s sick. But Greg never returned, backing up the pair’s original theory — the spirited groundhog was just having an unusually wacky day.

TikTok/fabledfarm

Life at Fabled Farm has resumed its usual flow, but Krieger and Hollingsworth will never forget their brief, fantastical afternoon with Greg the groundhog. In fact, the pair are grateful to Greg, as the viral video of his visit has garnered lots of support for the sanctuary. “All these people did end up finding us, which is amazing,” Hollingsworth said. “We are completely volunteer-run [and] donation funded. So this is major for us. It's huge. And we appreciate it.”