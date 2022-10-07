Dog Storms Catwalk And Steals The Show During Beauty Pageant

Last month, during a local beauty pageant in Brazil, the regular contestants suddenly and quite unexpectedly found themselves being upstaged by a different kind of competitor. And, well, they hardly stood a chance after that.

Danieli Link Weber

Danieli Link Weber was among the spectators on hand at the recent Miss São Mateus do Sul competition, there to watch a dozen or so locals vie for that coveted title. However, during a brief break in the action, a new challenger emerged. It was a random dog. He stormed the catwalk and stole the show — basking in the adoration of the crowd. And there was adoration aplenty. “I laughed and clapped,” Weber told The Dodo. “I thought it was great. He was cheered. There was a lot of laughter and applause from the audience.” Here’s video of the pup’s moment in the spotlight:

