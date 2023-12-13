Random ‘Cheeto’ On Man’s Porch Turns Out To Be Something Else Entirely

Adam Zurn kept a pair of grey Crocs on his back porch, which he slipped on whenever he went out into his backyard. But one day, just as he was about to step into his shoes, he noticed something small and orange. It looked like a Cheetos puff. “I thought my son had dropped a Cheeto, or was being funny and stuck the Cheeto on my shoe,” Zurn told The Dodo. He went to flick it off, then stopped.

Facebook/Uncharted Lancaster

It wasn’t a cheese puff, he realized, but something very much alive. Someone. “I was like, ‘Oh, it's this super orange looking caterpillar guy,’” Zurn said.

Facebook/Uncharted Lancaster

Unsure what kind of caterpillar he was, Zurn took some photos and posted them on social media. “The pattern makes him look like a cartoon character with huge Disney princess eyes,” Zurn wrote in a Facebook post. “What kind is it?” He eventually got an answer: It was a spicebush swallowtail caterpillar.

Facebook/Uncharted Lancaster