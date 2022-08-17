Random Cat Claws Her Way Into Family’s Heart In Most Dramatic Fashion

Adopting a pet into one's heart and home is an act of love that often takes careful consideration and thoughtful planning. But for new cat mom Tass Camargo, it required neither. Truth is, she really didn’t have much of a say in the matter.

Last week, Camargo and her husband arrived home to find that their empty house wasn’t as empty as they’d thought. Opening up the front door, they noticed a random cat lounging on their couch. “We had never seen the cat before,” Camargo told The Dodo. “When we saw her, she got scared and ran out. We wondered who this cat is and how she got into the house.” Then Camargo noticed a hole in the kitchen ceiling.

The cat had evidently pawed her way through the roof in order to get inside. And, despite having been startled away the first time, she didn’t plan on being gone for long. A few hours later, Camargo heard a strange sound from the kitchen. It was coming from the hole. “I only saw a paw sticking out,” Camargo said. Then she saw a face.

This was the moment the cat decided she was now their pet.

The random cat jumped through the hole and into the kitchen, this time demanding to be rubbed. Camargo couldn’t help but oblige her. “She is very cute and loving,” Camargo said. “We couldn’t kick her out because we believe she chose us.” Camargo named her Qiyana.

