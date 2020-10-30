3 min read Raccoons Stage Elaborate Break-In At Locked-Up Bank They were after something besides money ... 😂

Last week, a man using an ATM outside a bank in Redwood City, California, looked through the window and saw what he thought was a cute stuffed animal on a desk. When the animal moved, he realized he was witnessing a robbery in progress. Two raccoons had broken into the bank and caused a mess, all in search of something far more precious than money: a tin of almond cookies left in the staff break room.

How the masked bandits slipped through the bank’s tight security sounds like something out of a classic heist movie: “There were muddy pawprints on a tree outside the bank, so we suspect the raccoons climbed the tree to the roof of the bank, and then somehow managed to crawl into the air ducts and fell through the ceiling tiles onto the floor of the bank,” Buffy Martin Tarbox, communications manager for the Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA, said in a statement.

When the man realized that the two raccoons were trapped inside, he called Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA for help. But the furry intruders didn’t go easily.

“The bank managers let our rescue staff into the bank,” Tarbox said. “And after about 10 minutes of chasing the raccoons around the bank, we were finally able to safely shoo them outside. They apparently didn’t want to leave the bank.”

