Raccoon Mom Brings Her Babies To Meet Her Favorite Human

Roxie just became a mom to four new babies, and she couldn’t be more proud. The rescue raccoon couldn’t wait to show them off to her favorite human. So, that’s exactly what she did.

The regular visits began in April 2021 when Brittany Seidel bought a new house. The previous owners had become known for caring for wildlife in the area. “They told me sometimes the raccoon would come to the door, but I didn’t fully believe them until about a week after moving in,” Seidel told The Dodo. “I was cooking dinner and she was literally knocking at the back door.”

Seidel wouldn’t normally feed wildlife in the area, but since it’s what the raccoons were already accustomed to, it was her responsibility to continue the tradition. “In early May, I realized Roxie looked like she had been nursing,” Seidel said. “One morning at her usual time, she showed up on the back porch with the four babies!”

Seidel said Roxie had a baby last year who still comes to visit. She had a feeling there were more babies on the way by the number of trips the raccoon has made. “She starts coming multiple times a day for food rather than at night time,” Seidel said. Watch Roxie bring her babies to Seidel here:

Now Roxie, who lives in the woods behind her house, seems to think of Seidel as family. “I recently got her a little pool for her to swim and play in,” Seidel said. “She really is super fun.”

Being a part of Roxie’s life has even helped Seidel realize her own path. “It’s really shown me how much I want to work with animals,” she said. “I’m currently in the process of getting my license to be able to open a non-profit wildlife rescue.”

Watching Roxie and her children have made a real impact on Seidel’s life and those who look forward to watching it all on the web. “Not only has she touched my life in such a positive way, but she sure has brought the internet a lot of smiles,” Seidel said. “I look forward to seeing her every day. She really has become a part of the family.”

