Raccoon Forms Sweetest Friendship With Deer Who Lost Her Mom

Last year, licensed wildlife rehabilitator Carrie Long received a call about a baby raccoon in distress. At just 3 weeks old, he’d been abandoned by his mother and was found clinging to life during a rainstorm. Long, who specializes in rescuing orphaned deer as part her nonprofit, Texas Fawn and Friends, decided to take the raccoon in. She named him Jasper. “We weren’t sure he was was going to make it,” Long told The Dodo. Thanks to Long’s kindness and care, Jasper survived, and now he’s paying it forward.

Despite reaching adulthood and being free to strike out on his own, Jasper has decided to continue calling Long’s deer haven his home. These days, he happily shares the sprawling space with some 75 orphaned deer currently under Texas Fawn and Friends’ care — but there’s one in particular who has clearly won his heart. Her name is Hope. She, too, lost her mother as a youngster. But Jasper makes sure she never feels alone.

Dodo Shows Dodo Heroes Woman Devotes Her Life To The Stray Dogs Of Bali

“Jasper just loves her,” Long said. “When he sees her, he runs to lick and love on her. It’s just the cutest thing.” Here’s video of Jasper and Hope’s sweet friendship in action:

Jasper and hope have it good. And it's all on their own terms. "He sees her every day," Long said. "In the evening, she comes and lays next to him. They’ve got a cool relationship going on."

This year, Long is expecting to have over 100 orphaned fawns under her care, all of whom would likely not survive if not for the dedication and work of Texas Fawn And Friends. But there, their lives aren't merely saved — they're given a chance to thrive. Long wouldn't have it any other way. "It’s very rewarding work," she said.