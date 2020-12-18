2 min read Puppy With A Red Balloon Puts On Adorable Show For People In A Waiting Room "Everyone was captivated" ❤️

Boredom is just a state of mind — but when it comes to sitting in waiting rooms, where time seems to slow to a crawl, it’s a feeling that’s hard to shake. However, as you’ll see, that’s not true for everyone.

Pixabay

One day, Melanie Seymore was facing an inevitably dull wait at a car dealership with her in-laws. Little did she know, that dreaded period of inactivity would end up being the highlight of her day. While several other sorry souls sat languishing inside the dealership's waiting area, a puppy belonging to one of the customers decided to liven things up. She'd found a bright red balloon, and proceeded to cheerfully bounce it around the room. The otherwise soul-sucking situation was transformed into one of pure delight. "Everyone was captivated," Seymore told The Dodo. "I had to video it."