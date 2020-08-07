4 min read Puppy Shows Up On Family's Porch And Refuses To Leave "She must have been ready to be rescued" 💓🐕

On Monday, a little puppy was wandering through the neighborhood of La Porte, Texas, when she decided to stop for a rest. She walked up a driveway and peeked through the home’s front door to see if anyone was there. Then, she made herself comfortable in the shade of the porch, resting her head on the welcome mat, and waited ...

Facebook/This Is Houston

… and waited.

Facebook/This Is Houston

The family spotted the puppy outside and gave her food and water, and decided to call the rescue group This Is Houston for help. Hours passed, and the puppy continued to nap on the porch. This Is Houston tagged Kourtney Crenshaw in a post about the puppy, dubbed Lila, on Facebook. As soon as the rescuer saw the sweet dog’s photo, she knew she couldn’t let her spend another night on the street.

Facebook/This Is Houston

When Crenshaw arrived at the house, Lila seemed very happy to see her. “When I first got there she was a little skittish but once I let her smell me she let me pet her and immediately started licking my face,” Crenshaw told The Dodo. “She would not walk on a leash, so I just picked her up and got her in my car and we headed home.” “She must have been ready to be rescued,” she added, “because although she was scared, it was very easy to gain her trust and get her to safety.”

Facebook/This Is Houston

Crenshaw brought Lila to a vet, who determined that she was a 5- or 6-month-old Australian shepherd. Her hair loss and irritated skin was due to demodex mange and is being treated with antibiotics and medicated baths to help her feel better.

Kourtney Crenshaw