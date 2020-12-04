4 min read

Very Good Puppy Saves Her Family By Finding Hidden Fire

“She had never done anything like this and we were shocked.”

By Lily Feinn

Published on 12/4/2020 at 3:43 PM

From the moment Caitlyn Radel-Paaby met Willow, she knew she was a very good girl. “She is a cuddler and loves to give hugs,” Radel-Paaby told The Dodo.

At 10 months old, the Great Pyrenees is still very skittish, but when it comes to her family, there’s nothing she wouldn’t do to protect them — something the brave pup recently got a chance to prove. 

Great Pyrenees puppy saves family from fire
Caitlyn Radel-Paaby

Radel-Paaby returned home from the grocery store the night before Thanksgiving to find her boyfriend watching her infant son downstairs and Willow nowhere in sight. Willow is extremely attentive when it comes to her mom, so when the pup didn’t come to greet her, Radel-Paaby knew something was off.

After searching the house, she found Willow in the office under the desk. “[She] went under the desk and started acting really nervous and barking and wouldn't come out,” Radel-Paaby said. “She even got a little defensive to get our attention and that’s when we noticed the outlet.”

Puppy finds fire in electrical outlet
Caitlyn Radel-Paaby

Radel-Paaby couldn’t figure out what had caught Willow’s attention, but when she touched the wall, it was warm. Willow had sniffed out a fire in the electrical outlet under the desk before the blaze had really started.

Puppy finds burning outlet
Caitlyn Radel-Paaby

The family called the fire department, who quickly extinguished the sparks. “The fire department said if we hadn't found it when we did our house would have gone up in flames overnight,” Radel-Paaby said.

Radel-Paaby couldn’t have been more proud of her big girl for saving their lives, and overcoming her “puppy fear stage.”

Caitlyn Radel-Paaby

“She had never done anything like this and we were shocked,” Radel-Paaby said. “She is always making sure her human brother is safe and she clings to me like crazy and usually will alert if something is off but never anything serious until the outlet.”

The next day, as the family gathered safely around the Thanksgiving table, they knew they had something to be grateful for — their hero Willow.

To learn more about Willow's adventures, you can follow her on Instagram.

The Best Gifts For Adventurous Dogs (And Their Parents)

The Best Gifts For Adventurous Dogs (And Their Parents)

Shop at Amazon
Giant Tennis Ball

Giant Tennis Ball

Amazon
$14
Shop at Amazon
Collapsible Travel Dog Bowls

Collapsible Travel Dog Bowls

Amazon
$6
Shop at Amazon
Back Seat Car Cover

Back Seat Car Cover

Amazon
$34
Shop at Etsy
Tails On Trails Unisex T-Shirt

Tails On Trails Unisex T-Shirt

Etsy
$30
Shop at Amazon
Squirrel Burrow Toy

Squirrel Burrow Toy

Amazon
$11
Shop at Amazon
AmazonBasics Portable Travel Crate

AmazonBasics Portable Travel Crate

Amazon
$38
Shop at Amazon
Bucket Seat Car Cover

Bucket Seat Car Cover

Amazon
$29
Shop at Amazon
Dog Backpack Carrier

Dog Backpack Carrier

Amazon
$30
Shop at Amazon
Outdoor Dog Bed

Outdoor Dog Bed

Amazon
$28
Shop at Amazon
Dog Travel Bag

Dog Travel Bag

Amazon
$37
Shop at Amazon
Chuckit! Max Glow Ball

Chuckit! Max Glow Ball

Amazon
$7
Shop at Amazon
LED Dog Collar

LED Dog Collar

Amazon
$13
Shop at Etsy
Explore Unisex T-Shirt

Explore Unisex T-Shirt

Etsy
$25
Shop at Finn
Hip & Joint Supplement

Hip & Joint Supplement

Finn
$23
Shop at Chewy
Chuckit! Ultra Tough Ball Launcher

Chuckit! Ultra Tough Ball Launcher

Chewy
$13
Shop at Amazon
Stick Chew Toy

Stick Chew Toy

Amazon
$6
Shop at Amazon
ChuckIt! Kick Fetch Ball

ChuckIt! Kick Fetch Ball

Amazon
$19
Shop at Amazon
Chew Ball With Squeaker

Chew Ball With Squeaker

Amazon
$13
Shop at Amazon
Kurgo Dog Carrier Backpack

Kurgo Dog Carrier Backpack

Amazon
$94
Shop at Amazon
Aquapaw Pet Bathing Tool

Aquapaw Pet Bathing Tool

Amazon
$25
Shop at Kurgo
Skipping Stones Toy

Skipping Stones Toy

Kurgo
$13
Shop at Amazon
Hands Free Dog Leash Kit

Hands Free Dog Leash Kit

Amazon
$30
Shop at Chewy
Tennis Balls Bag

Tennis Balls Bag

Chewy
$16
Shop at Saks Fifth Avenue
Barbour Reversible Large Dog Blanket

Barbour Reversible Large Dog Blanket

Saks Fifth Avenue
$100
Shop at Amazon
Dog Sleeping Bag

Dog Sleeping Bag

Amazon
$29
Shop at Amazon
Ruffwear Dog Hiking Backpack

Ruffwear Dog Hiking Backpack

Amazon
$80
Shop at Amazon
Ruffwear Dog Hiking Boots

Ruffwear Dog Hiking Boots

Amazon
$38
Shop at Backcountry
Barbour Wax Dog Coat

Barbour Wax Dog Coat

Backcountry
$70
Shop at Amazon
Ruffwear Hover Craft Flying Disc

Ruffwear Hover Craft Flying Disc

Amazon
$25
Shop at Amazon
Ruffwear Beacon Safety Light

Ruffwear Beacon Safety Light

Amazon
$26
Shop at Amazon
Ruffwear Fernie Sweater Knit Fleece Jacket

Ruffwear Fernie Sweater Knit Fleece Jacket

Amazon
$60
Shop at Amazon
Ruffwear Powder Hound Insulated Jacket

Ruffwear Powder Hound Insulated Jacket

Amazon
$90
Shop at Backcountry
Barbour Quilted Dog Coat

Barbour Quilted Dog Coat

Backcountry
$65
Shop at Amazon
Travel Pet Water Bottle

Travel Pet Water Bottle

Amazon
$15
Shop at Max-Bone
Sport Ball

Sport Ball

Max-Bone
$14