Puppy Refuses To Leave Cardboard Box Her Owner Abandoned Her In

Harvest was only 10 months old when someone put her in a cardboard box and abandoned her in a residential neighborhood. She sat loyally in the box overnight until a Good Samaritan spotted her the next day.

It was a hot summer day, so the woman was shocked to find Harvest sitting in the box without any food or water. But even in the 104 degrees Fahrenheit heat, the puppy never strayed.

Patti Dawson

“She never moved from the box,” Patti Dawson, president of Dallas Dog, told The Dodo. “She was just waiting for someone to come back.”

Harvest stunned animal control officers when she stayed in the box the whole way to the shelter. They placed the puppy and her box in a kennel, thinking that she might be paralyzed.

Patti Dawson

Harvest eventually crawled out of the box, and shelter volunteers decided to leave it with her.

“They left the box in her kennel because that was her security,” Dawson said.

Harvest spent the first few days at the shelter cowering in the corner of her kennel. “You could just see her shoulders and body trembling from fear,” Dawson said.

Patti Dawson

But everyone who met Harvest loved her. She had a sweet demeanor, despite being scared, and she slowly started to blossom.

Two weeks after her rescue, Dallas Dog took Harvest in and found a loving foster home for her right away. It took almost no time for Harvest’s true personality to shine in her new home.

Patti Dawson

According to her foster mom, Harvest is now full of energy and loves running around with her foster siblings. When she’s feeling mellow, Harvest likes to cuddle on the couch and watch TV with her family.

“It took her about a week before she really opened up, and she hasn’t slowed down or looked back since,” Dawson said.

Patti Dawson

Dallas Dog is currently in the process of finding the perfect forever family for Harvest, which is going a lot faster than usual. “She’s just one of those dogs,” Dawson said. “She has three meet and greets this week.”

In the meantime, Harvest will keep soaking up the special love her foster family gives her, never having to step foot in a cardboard box again.