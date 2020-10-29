3 min read Puppy Who Thought Mom Had Left The House Gets Caught In The Act Of Escaping “Mia just had a look of, ‘Oh crap, I'm busted.’"

Mia is 6 months old and a typical puppy. She has lots of energy and loves getting into things she shouldn’t. “She's very loving and protective,” Christina Rosado, Mia’s mom, told The Dodo. “She gets the zoomies a lot in the evenings.”

Since Mia is still so young, she spends time in her kennel and in her playpen sometimes. She’s not a big fan of not being able to run around and play with whatever she wants, though, and is constantly trying to hatch different escape plans. “Mia escapes all the time from the playpen and figured out how to escape from her kennel … Mia is a very smart girl,” Rosado said.

Rosado was getting ready to leave the house one day, and put Mia in her playpen to hang out and nap while she was gone. She left the house and headed to her car when she suddenly realized she’d forgotten something. Rosado went back into the house and walked into the kitchen — and accidentally caught Mia right in the middle of an escape attempt.

The mischievous pup was balancing on top of the playpen, getting ready to jump over to freedom, when she made direct eye contact with her mom and realized she’d been caught. “Mia just had a look of, ‘Oh crap, I'm busted,’" Rosado said.

