3 min read Puppy Caught Red-Handed Orchestrating A Jailbreak No shame 😂 🐶

Meet Crackers — a headstrong pup who’ll do anything to help out a friend in need. And when Crackers sets his mind to something, nothing can stop him.

Jessie Matney

The 5-month-old Lab/St. Bernard mix lives next door to his three best friends and sees no reason why they can’t hang out all the time. “He’s very energetic and persistent,” Jessie Matney, Crackers’ dad, told The Dodo. “He doesn't take ‘No’ for an answer when he wants to play.” Crackers’ yard is separated from Matney’s sister’s yard by a picket fence. Crackers is happy living so close to his cousins, and they all go on nightly walks together. “ They all love playing,” Matney said. “Even though Crackers usually annoys them once they’re out of energy.”

Jessie Matney

Recently, Matney walked outside to find his pup orchestrating a jailbreak. “My sister’s retriever/Pyrenees mix, Budders, also the one Crackers likes the most, had pushed the picket loose at the top,” Matney said. “When I walked out, Crackers was finishing the job, pulling it the rest of the way down. Then the other three dogs tried to squeeze through at the same time like the Three Stooges.”

Jessie Matney

This wasn’t the first time Crackers attempted to free his friends. “This was probably the fifth time it’s happened,” Matney said. “There were one and half successful attempts. Punkin was able to squeeze through once, and his sister … got halfway through, but her butt wouldn’t fit through, so I had to remove another picket to get her out.”

Jessie Matney

Matney has since stocked up on extra pickets to save himself trips to the hardware store. “At this point, I’m used to it,” Matney said. “So I just laughed when I saw what he was doing.” Matney knows that as long as Crackers’ friends are close, he’ll never give up on his quest for extra playtime.