Puppy Brothers Comfort Each Other By Holding Paws In Shelter
It’s pretty adorable 💕
Meet Fritos and Ruffles. The adorable schnauzer-terrier mixes are part of their mom’s colorful “variety pack” of puppies. The two are bonded, and they have the sweetest way of communicating — they love to hold paws.
“Another rescue, LA Baby Mommas reached out needing us to take them,” Sarrah Walton, lead volunteer at Humane Society of NWLA (HSNWLA), told The Dodo. “[They] typically deal with special needs puppies, and these pups are all very healthy, so they came to stay with us at HSNWLA.”
Fritos and Ruffles have eight other siblings, but these two really love to hold hands whenever the mood strikes.
“They all snuggle up closely anytime they’re resting,” Walton said. “This was a cute moment caught on camera.”
It’s hard to know how often Fritos and Ruffles hold paws, but they seem to find comfort amidst the busy hubbub of the shelter by touching each other.
When they’re not comforting each other, Fritos and Ruffles love to play with toys or lounge on one of the shelter's comfortable dog beds. Whatever they're doing, they're doing it together.
“The entire bunch is friendly, playful and sweet,” Walton said.
“Our community is blessed in that all rescues work together to save lives,” Walton said. “They will all finish their vaccinations, be microchipped and spay/neutered.”
Though none of the 12-week-old puppies are ready to find their forever homes just yet, Ruffles and Fritos will likely hold hands until the time comes.