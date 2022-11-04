Puppy Brothers Comfort Each Other By Holding Paws In Shelter

Meet Fritos and Ruffles. The adorable schnauzer-terrier mixes are part of their mom’s colorful “variety pack” of puppies . The two are bonded, and they have the sweetest way of communicating — they love to hold paws.

“Another rescue, LA Baby Mommas reached out needing us to take them,” Sarrah Walton, lead volunteer at Humane Society of NWLA (HSNWLA), told The Dodo. “[They] typically deal with special needs puppies, and these pups are all very healthy, so they came to stay with us at HSNWLA.”

Fritos and Ruffles have eight other siblings, but these two really love to hold hands whenever the mood strikes.

“They all snuggle up closely anytime they’re resting,” Walton said. “This was a cute moment caught on camera.”

It’s hard to know how often Fritos and Ruffles hold paws, but they seem to find comfort amidst the busy hubbub of the shelter by touching each other.