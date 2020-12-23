Pup Caught On Camera Saving 14-Year-Old Dog Who Fell Into Swimming Pool

The other day, the dogs' owner, Julieta Firpo, was surprised when Luna strolled into the house sopping wet.

As a senior dog of 14 years, her eyesight fading, Luna's not nearly as adventurous as she once was — so it seemed odd that she'd decide to take a swim in the pool on her own.

But it turns out, she hadn't.

Reviewing security cam footage of the pool area, Firpo discovered that Luna had actually fallen into the water by accident and, unable to navigate her way back out by herself, was in real danger of drowning. That is, until Caipirinha rushed in.