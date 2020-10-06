3 min read Dog Who Hates Baths Comforts His Mom Whenever It's Her Turn "It's very heroic and noble of him" 💙🛀

This is Diego — a happy-go-lucky pug with one major dislike in life. Diego hates bathing. And he can’t imagine anyone could possibly feel differently.

The sound of water filling the tub and the sight of suds are enough to fill little Diego with dread. But that's only the beginning of the drama. "He screams like he’s being murdered when he gets a bath," Raphi Muñoz, Diego's owner, told The Dodo. Muñoz, on the other hand, loves taking a warm soak — a fact that Diego has never been able to wrap his little head around.

"He’s always hated when I take baths and he would scream cry the whole time," Muñoz said. Believing her to be suffering like he does during those soapy "ordeals," Diego insists on giving Muñoz his moral support. "He started offering me a paw," Muñoz said.

The thoughtful pup clearly would prefer to be far from the evil bath, but he sticks by anyway — all so his mom doesn't have to face it alone.

"It's very heroic and noble of him!" Muñoz said. "He’s pretty protective of me so I wouldn’t expect anything less from him."

