Prospector Peeks Into Abandoned Mineshaft And Sees Eyes Staring Back At Him

Out in the remote bushland north of Mongarlowe, Australia, abandoned mineshafts dot the landscape of what was once an old mining site. Chris, a prospecting hobbyist who enjoys searching for gold, was recently running his metal detector through the area when he looked down into an old mineshaft and locked eyes with a worried-looking animal.

Facebook/Bill Waterhouse

There was a kangaroo trapped deep in the sandy hole. Heartbroken for the animal, Chris called Native Animal Rescue Group (NARG). Soon, NARG president Bill Waterhouse and Steve Garlick, of Possumwood Australian Wildlife Veterinary Hospital, were headed to the scene, along with a few other volunteer rescuers. Gazing into the hole, Waterhouse initially felt hopeful. “My first feeling was of relief that the ladder would be long enough to get down there and that the kanga was still on his feet and in good condition,” Waterhouse told The Dodo. “He was also not thrashing about in a panic, as kanga sometimes can do. I [felt] pretty optimistic that we may just be successful!”

Waterhouse descended the ladder and gingerly placed a blanket over the kangaroo’s head. Calmed by the blanket, the ‘roo remained relatively still while Waterhouse safely sedated him. Once the animal was fully calmed, Waterhouse clutched the kangaroo to his chest and carried him back up the ladder to safety.

Back above ground, the kangaroo received a health check. Animal experts were pleased to find that the ‘roo was no worse for wear after spending some time in the mineshaft. He was ready to return to the wild. Waterhouse was immensely pleased. “This was a great outcome, as we didn’t have to bring him into care,” Waterhouse said. “It is successes like this that keep us going in this volunteer activity.”

