Professor Sweetly Steps In After His Student Couldn't Find A Pet Sitter

Professor Martin Adan teaches both French and English language courses at a university in Mexico — but the other day, he taught a lesson on kindness. And at the center of it all was this adorable kitten.

Martin Adan

The kitten belongs to one of Adan’s students. Unfortunately, she couldn’t find anyone to care for her pet at home while she had class — so she brought the kitten with her to school. There was a test planned for that day, and the student was afraid to miss it. Thankfully, Adan understood, stepping up in the nicest way.

“I decided to help my student by taking care of the kitten while she took her exam,” Adan told The Dodo. “It was so she could focus 100 percent on the exam. Plus, I love cats.” Still, it was a distractingly sweet thing to see:

While the students completed their exams, Adan ate up every moment with his student’s kitten.

Martin Adan