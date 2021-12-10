Professional Soccer Players Walk Out Onto Field Carrying Shelter Dogs Who Need Homes

Oh my goodness 😍💕

By Caitlin Jill Anders

Published on 12/10/2021 at 2:02 PM

When the Zenit soccer team from Russia decided they wanted to raise awareness for shelters and pet adoption, they tried to come up with the best way to get their message across — and they absolutely succeeded.

soccer player carrying shelter puppy
Instagram/zenit_spb

Instead of just making some videos or something about their cause, the organization decided to do something a little more tangible. They teamed up with some local shelters, who brought them a bunch of dogs who need homes — and the players walked out onto the field at the start of a game, each carrying an adorable shelter pup.

soccer players hold puppies
Instagram/zenit_spb

Soccer players carrying and subsequently melting over adorable dogs who need loving forever homes? There’s never been anything cuter.

soccer players carry shelter dogs
Instagram/zenit_spb

The dogs ranged in size and fluffiness, and while some of them seemed a little confused, they were all perfectly happy to get some cuddles regardless of where that was happening.

soccer players carry puppies
Instagram/zenit_spb

The whole thing was pretty darn adorable, from the dogs themselves to the looks on the players' faces as they held them. If there’s a better way to promote pet adoption than this, it hasn’t been found yet.

soccer players carry puppies
Instagram/zenit_spb

Hopefully some of these dogs will find their forever homes because of this event, and regardless, everyone’s fingers are crossed that the Zenit soccer team will do this again at some point very soon.

Tough Toys Even The Most Aggressive Chewers Can't Destroy

Tough Toys Even The Most Aggressive Chewers Can't Destroy