President Biden Reveals What ‘First Cat’ Willow Gets Up To At Night

Sure, President Joe Biden may be the Commander and Chief, the "leader of the free world," and perhaps the most securely guarded person on the planet — but, evidently, even he is subject to the fickle whims of a four-legged tyrant. That is, of course, Biden’s cat, Willow.

Willow first met First Lady Jill Biden after wandering into a campaign rally in 2020. At the time, Willow was just a barn cat — though, after that fateful brush with the upper echelon of politics, she soon found herself nestled at the foot of the seat of power. The Bidens adopted her. But Willow, now ‘First Cat’ of the country, has refused to simply fade into the background.

Dodo Shows Faith = Restored Woman Tries Every Day For A Month To Rescue This Dog

Last year, The Dodo was given an inside look at Willow’s daily life at the White House, where she apparently has free run of the place. That said, what Willow gets up to after nightfall has remained something of a mystery. Well, until now. The other day, President Biden was hosting an event at the White House to commemorate the Chinese Lunar New Year when the subject of cats came up. And, in what appears to be an unscripted aside, Biden revealed a very relatable fact about Willow: “She has no limits. You think I’m kidding. I’m not. Especially in the middle of the night, when she climbs up and lays on top of my head.”

That’s right. Cat-dom is evidently well represented in the White House, what with Willow carrying out one of cats' more curious pastimes at night — curling up on or about a human being's face. Turns out, no one is safe.