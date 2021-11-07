Pregnant Street Dog Completely Melts When Rescuer Puts Her In The Car

A few days ago, Jacks Anderson and her wife stopped for lunch at a fried chicken stand when she noticed they had an audience. A large black pittie named Poppy lay on the sidewalk under the barstools at the counter, watching them eat.

TikTok/gatorsnuggles

“She never took her eyes off of us, but she didn’t come close or beg for food,” Anderson told The Dodo. “The owners of the stand came out and shooed her away down the sidewalk. It was obvious she was scared, and she disappeared.” After lunch, the couple spotted the dog again on their drive home. This time, they noticed the pittie’s large, pregnant belly — and knew they had to try and help her.

Dodo Shows Wild Hearts

TikTok/gatorsnuggles

“My wife took the leftovers, and I walked toward her to put them down for her,” Anderson said. “She was very skittish, but we could see some of the scars that she has, so I understood why she didn’t want to risk it.” Anderson and her wife worked to earn the nervous dog’s trust and eventually convinced her to take food out of their hands. That’s when they lifted the heavy dog and placed her in the car.

Poppy was grateful to finally be somewhere safe and comfortable. “We just kind of paused at that moment to allow Poppy to calm a bit, but honestly, she was far more calm than I anticipated,” Anderson said. “I started to record the video of my wife comforting her, and I realized that Poppy had tears coming from her eyes. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in a dog, and it definitely made an impact.”

TikTok/gatorsnuggles

Anderson and her wife drove Poppy to their local vet’s office, where the dog was treated for fleas and worms. Luckily, Poppy was relatively healthy and was released back into Anderson’s care. “Poppy spent her first couple of days with us just one on one,” Anderson said. “She slept nearly all the time and acclimated to the couch pretty quickly. In the last day or two, she’s become far more active, showing interest in the other dogs and following me around instead of sleeping.”

Poppy is a sponge for cuddles and pets — soaking up every bit of love she can get from her humans. “Poppy is the kind of dog who loves to be loved,” Anderson said. And Anderson and her wife know that Poppy will be a wonderful mother when the time comes.

Jacks Anderson

When the couple first met Poppy, they thought they would only foster her — but ever since Poppy set foot in their home, the loving dog has become part of their family. Poppy gets along well with the couple's two other rescue dogs, Nacho and Frida, and seems to make the family complete. "We’re basically massive foster failures, but there are worse things in life to be," Anderson said.